Tony Khan Says He’s Taken More Control Of AEW Creative This Year

Tony Khan says that he’s gone back to his 2020 philosophy of having stronger control over the creative in AEW thus far in 2025. Khan spoke during the media call for AEW Revolution about how he’s taken tighter reigns on creative directions and that he’s more involved creatively right now. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On keeping a tighter rein on creative: “I have really pushed back on a lot of stuff in recent months, where a large percentage of what you’re seeing is being handed in by me. That is the exact same thing that I did five years ago and it worked really, really damn well. And I realized that’s probably what I should do going into this Revolution.”

On learning that he needs to push back more: “Most of AEW’s about collaboration and that’s really one of the things that makes AEW stand out. There’s been times where I’ve been too collaborative and just need to push back. And I think in this past couple months, … you saw that.”