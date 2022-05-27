wrestling / News
Tony Khan Takes Shot at WWE Over Money in the Bank Move
Tony Khan couldn’t help himself from taking a shot at WWE over their moving out Money in the Bank of Allegiant Stadium. The AEW president posted to Twitter on Friday talking about his busy day yesterday, and in a follow-up tweet he referenced WWE moving from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Arena, which was reportedly over the number of tickets sold. The company is going up against a UFC show in the T-Mobile Arena during the same day, which is why WWE didn’t book that venue.
Khan wrote:
“Yesterday: one of my favorite days, including
-great visits with fans + media
-a trip to LA for the most fulfilling meeting of my life with @wbd leadership
-dinner with my Dad + Dana White, where I got to break the news to Dana about MITB moving to MGM
Today: #AEWRampage on TNT!”
“Genius move trying to take on Dana and the UFC in Vegas during International Fight Week.
See you tonight on Friday Night #AEWRampage on @tntdrama at a special time tonight
6:30pm ET/5:30pm CT/4:30pm MT/3:30pm PT!”
