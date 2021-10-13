Tony Khan Takes Shot at This Week’s WWE Raw, Talks Rampage and Smackdown Going Head-to-Head

Tony Khan had a bit of spice in his thoughts on WWE Raw this week, taking a shot at the show while discussing AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown going head-to-head this week. Khan was a guest on Barstool Sports’ My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox and weighed in on the two shows going into competition this week and you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Dynamite airing on Saturday the next two weeks: “It sucks to not be on Wednesday night, this week [particularly] to be honest. We’re on this great run recently. We had six straight weeks as the number one show on cable and satellite on Wednesday night. The show is huge thanks to the great fans and the great support of Barstool and outlets that give AEW coverage and have allowed AEW to come from nothing, nowhere two years ago to now in the eyes of many, over a million fans, the number one wrestling company in America.”

On being excited for this weekend’s shows: “I’m just really fired up, even though we’re not on Wednesday the next couple of weeks. It allows us to make these big weekend events. We do Friday Night Rampage every week on TNT, but this week we get to do Friday Night Rampage and Saturday Night Dynamite.”

On Rampage airing after WWE Smackdown: “We’ve really allowed the shows to co-exist. I put my show on consciously after SmackDown, knowing that there’s a huge audience that watches that show and many of those people are going to watch Rampage. It’s been a huge hit for TNT. We’ve had nights where we were number one. We’ve been in the top 10, top 20 consistently. I want for the fans to be able to watch all the wrestling. I’ll coin a phrase right now that I’ll use from now on: WYW. Watch your wrestling. Whatever you want to watch, watch it. A lot of people have chosen to watch AEW because it’s the best show.”

On going head-to-head with Smackdown this week: “It’s the second time they’ve chosen to put their wrestling head-to-head with mine. The last time they did it, it didn’t happen overnight, but really from the start AEW consistently did better numbers than NXT, and we won that war. AEW is now the Wednesday night show and Wednesday Night Dynamite has had a great run…We’ll see what happens. I’m not saying for sure we’ll win, and maybe the odds are against us in some ways. But we’re going to give a better show. I know. If you don’t believe me, watch the go-home show they did last night, because it sucked.”