Tony Khan Says He Has To Talk To Sting About Inducting Lex Luger Into WWE Hall of Fame

As previously reported, Lex Luger is going into the WWE Hall of Fame and wants AEW’s Sting to be the one to induct him. During today’s AEW Dynasty media call (via Fightful), AEW President Tony Khan said that he would need to talk to Sting about the possibility, as they haven’t done so yet.

He said: “I’m not sure. I’m very focused on AEW Dynasty. I talked to Sting recently before AEW Revolution, looking back on some great memories. We caught up on the phone right around the pay-per-view and that was the last time we had spoken. Haven’t heard from him about that. Certainly, he’s doing very well, and that relationship and friendship means so much to me, and we’re all very grateful for Sting. The last time I talked to Sting, that didn’t come up. Would have to talk to him about that.“