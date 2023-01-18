Tony Khan Talks About ‘Challenging Recovery’ for Adam Cole, Says Comeback is Exciting

In an interview with In The Kliq (via Fightful, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the ‘challenging’ recovery of Adam Cole, who made his surprise return on last week’s Dynamite. Cole said that he is back to wrestle, but his return match has not been announced.

Khan said: “Well, I don’t think he ever [ruled out returning to the ring]. Certainly, it was a very challenging recovery, and they were points where, I’m sure, he had to question if he was going to make it back or, you know, what he was putting himself through because, like he said, he didn’t leave the house to do anything but brain therapy. He wanted it so bad. He wants so bad to come back to AEW, to get back in the ring and wrestle for the fans on Wednesdays on TBS, and Fridays on TNT. That’s his dream. For us, it’s a dream come true having Adam Cole be a part of the AEW roster. It’s very exciting that he’s getting closer and closer to making a comeback. It’s a really inspirational story, and people don’t even know the half of it yet. I’m excited for people to find out more about what Adam Cole has been through.“