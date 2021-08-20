Tony Khan Talks About Tonight’s AEW Rampage: ‘I Have No Plans to Disappoint Anybody’

As we’ve previously noted, tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage is heavily rumored to feature the return of CM Punk to wrestling after seven years. AEW has yet to confirm the news, but Tony Khan may have given the closest thing to one in an interview with Busted Open Radio. Khan was asked point blank about the rumors and said that he has no plans to disappoint anyone with tonight’s show.

He said: “It’s great to be able to have those possibilities and not to have everything spoiled for you. But on the other hand, I think everybody has a pretty good idea what to expect tonight. I don’t like to let people down, and I have no plans to disappoint anybody tonight. I think people are going to be very happy with what they see. They’ve been waiting to see this for a long time. And finally at The First Dance, I think we’re going to satisfy a lot of people and make a lot of wrestling fans really happy. And we’re going to make some new fans. There are going to be people that read about what happen tonight and they’re going to want to come check out AEW. And that’s exactly the reaction we’re looking for.”