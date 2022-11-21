Tony Khan Talks Licensing Kansas’ Song For AEW Full Gear

During the post-show media scrum for AEW Full Gear (via Fightful), CEO Tony Khan spoke about contacting Kansas to license their song ‘Carry On Wayward Son’. The song was used for The Elite’s return at the event.

He said: “The song was a great idea. They asked me about licensing it. It’s similar to trades in sports where it takes two willing parties and sometimes you’re very happy to get a deal done and you’re like, ‘Wow, that was very pleasant and a good deal and good trade.’ Other times it’s very brutal and painful and you feel like you got dragged. This was not one of those. They were very nice. Kansas and all the people we worked with was very nice about licensing it. The Elite asked me about the use of it. I thought it was a great idea and I was excited about the idea of the series and I’m excited about matches going forward after the interesting finish and controversial ending. I thought it was appropriate to settle it with a best of seven series. I’m very open to using it again and they were very cool about us using it tonight. I think there’s a good chance we would use it again.“