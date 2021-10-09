Tony Khan, Taz & More Pay Tribute to ECW After Rampage

AEW has released a new video from after the Rampage taping that saw Tony Khan, Taz, Chris Jericho, CM Punk and more paying tribute to ECW. You can see the video below of the group paying tribute to the hardcore promotion in Philadelphia.

The segment had Jerry Lynn and Dean Malenko also in the ring. After Khan came out and thanked everyone, he brought out Taz and Jericho, then Malenko and Lynn. Taz talked about competing with the other three and how what they have in AEW is like a new generation of ECW, and that it was the best place he’s ever worked.

Punk came out just long enough to joke that he felt left out — after all, he was ECW Champion. Jericho then talked up his time in ECW. Malenko said “Thank you very much,” after which Lynn thanked the crowd and said that Philly is the most passionate fans and “craziest MFers” he’s ever seen.