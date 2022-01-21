Tony Khan, TBS Tout Ratings For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW had a pretty good ratings night with Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and both Tony Khan and TBS issued statements reacting to the number. As reported, last night’s show drew a 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.032 million viewers, an increase of 12.8% and 6.5% from the previous week.

Khan posted to Twitter to celebrate the number, writing:

“Thank you fans who watched #AEWDynamite last night on @TBSNetwork, our biggest audience since last fall & #1 on cable because support from you wrestling fans! We’re LIVE Tomorrow on #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT with Mox/Page, TBS Title Jade/Anna Jay, RPG VICE/Young Bucks, + HOOK!”

TBS issued a press release as well, which you can see below: