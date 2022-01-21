wrestling / News
Tony Khan, TBS Tout Ratings For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW had a pretty good ratings night with Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and both Tony Khan and TBS issued statements reacting to the number. As reported, last night’s show drew a 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.032 million viewers, an increase of 12.8% and 6.5% from the previous week.
Khan posted to Twitter to celebrate the number, writing:
“Thank you fans who watched #AEWDynamite last night on @TBSNetwork, our biggest audience since last fall & #1 on cable because support from you wrestling fans! We’re LIVE Tomorrow on #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT with Mox/Page, TBS Title Jade/Anna Jay, RPG VICE/Young Bucks, + HOOK!”
Thank you fans who watched #AEWDynamite last night on @TBSNetwork, our biggest audience since last fall & #1 on cable because support from you wrestling fans! We’re LIVE Tomorrow on #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT with Mox/Page, TBS Title Jade/Anna Jay, RPG VICE/Young Bucks, + HOOK! pic.twitter.com/GHcaDswyTv
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 20, 2022
TBS issued a press release as well, which you can see below:
AEW: Dynamite” is Wednesday’s #1 cable program among P18-49 bringing in more than one million viewers on TBS.
“AEW: Dynamite” on TBS – Wednesday, January 19 – 8p-10p
570K P18-49 / 624K P25-54 / 1032K P2+
Ranked #1 on cable for Wednesday among P18-49
+13% among P18-49 and +7% among P2+ vs. prior week’s episode
On last night’s “AEW: Dynamite,” Jon Moxley made his highly anticipated return, Adam Cole and AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. faced Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander, CM Punk battled Shawn Spears, The Acclaimed took on Sting and Darby Allin, Malakai Black and Brody King collided with the Varsity Blonds, and Serena Deeb faced Skye Blue.