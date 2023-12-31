– During last night’s media scrum for AEW Worlds End, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan once again teased making some big free agent signings for AEW later next year while also discussing AEW’s women’s division. Khan said during the press conference (via WrestlingInc.com), “So, so many great names, so many great fights happening in the women’s division, which is in, I think, the strongest place it’s been –- and imagine how much better it’s going to get because I plan to be very active in free agency.”

Some major women’s wrestling names who are currently unsigned free agents include former WWE Superstars Mercedes Mone and Ronda Rousey. Mone made an appearance earlier this year at AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium. Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey recently appeared in ROH and wrestled one match, teaming with her longtime friend Marina Shafir.

Other major names entering the free agency market next year include former NWA Women’s Champion Kamille and former Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Additionally, some other major WWE names who were released in September became free agents earlier this month, including Matt Riddle, Shelton Benjamin, Mustafa Ali, Emma (aka Tenille Dashwood), and Dolph Ziggler.