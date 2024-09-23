Tony Khan Teases AEW Content Going to MAX

In an interview with WFAN Daily (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the future of the company and the plans to potentially move AEW content to the MAX streaming service. Khan said that the company is preparing announcements about what’s to come with the service.

He said: “The plan is, I think, to do a lot of things potentially with Max. That could involve a variety of things. We have the shows on TBS and TNT, that’s how they are available now. Dynamite, Collision, Rampage, pay-per-views, everything is on the table. I’m really excited to have TBS and TNT as a partner for all the great things we do. For the pay-per-views, for sure, we’ve had great conversations about streaming. We’ve been doing it on Bleacher Report. They are sunsetting Bleacher Report. We’re going to be doing our pay-per-views on other apps. You can get the pay-per-views on other places for now. We’re working on some exciting announcements about where to get those and what’s to come with Max. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I can promise you, I’m 100% confident that you’re going to have AEW on TBS and TNT for a long time to come.“