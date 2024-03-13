Tony Khan Teases AEW Return for Britt Baker

– During this week’s SXSW 2024 “Disrupting the Long-Monopolized Pro Wrestling Industry,” AEW President and CEO Tony Khan teased that Dr. Britt Baker might soon make her AEW return. He stated the following (via Fightful), “She was out injured for a while, and now that she’s out and about, she could be coming back soon, you never know when she could return. It’s one of those things we have up our sleeve and it’s always fun when you can do those.”

Britt Baker and Bryan Danielson also took part in Monday’s panel. Dr. Baker has been out of action since September 2023 due to injury.