wrestling / News
Tony Khan Teases End of Jade Cargill’s Undefeated Streak on AEW Dynamite
March 15, 2023 | Posted by
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), AEW CEO Tony Khan teased the possibility of Jade Cargill’s undefeated streak ending on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Cargill has issued an open challenge for her TBS Championship against a wrestler from Canada.
Khan said: “I really believe Jade Cargill is one of the best athletes in all of pro wrestling. I can’t wait to see who would try to step up and face Jade. There’s a lot of great wrestlers from Canada. We’ll see who’s here to fight her tonight. And going forward, could this be somebody that could finally end the great winning streak of Jade Cargill?“
