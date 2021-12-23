Tony Khan Teases ‘Out of Left Field’ Announcements On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan says there will be some big announcements on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, including some surprising ones. During his appearance eon Busted Open Radio on Wednesday, Khan previewed tonight’s show and more. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On tonight’s show: “There’s also going to be some huge announcements on the show tonight. We’ve talked a little bit about a few of them to preview them. And there’s going to be some stuff that’s going to come out of left field.”

On the Owen Hart Cup: “It means a lot, absolutely. This Owen Hart Cup tournament, I am very excited about it. Of course, we announced it will be singles tournaments in the men’s and women’s division and we want to build a prestigious cup for the Owen Hart tournament.

“I believe that we can make this something like the great tournaments in sports such as Wimbledon or the US Open, where we held Grand Slam at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, home of the US Open. Where there is a men’s champion and a women’s champion similar to how our divisions are set up,” Khan added. “I think it will be a unique opportunity for two great wrestlers in AEW every year to win a prestigious tournament and really to honor and memorialize such a special pro wrestler.”

On tonight’s show featuring videos about Owen Hart: “Tonight on Dynamite we’ve got a very special video that I’m really excited to show with the world. We’ve got footage from Owen Hart’s wrestling career and from his home life. The wrestling footage, a lot of it came from New Japan Pro Wrestling and Dr. Martha Hart’s home library.

“Also, like I said some films from their home life. We’ve also got testimonials, really some great words from wrestlers across generations. Wrestlers who have wrestled against Owen Hart and people who grew up idolizing Owen Hart. I just think it’s going to be very, very special.”