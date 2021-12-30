Tony Khan Teases One More Possible AEW Surprise In 2021

AEW airs its New Year’s Smash episode of Dynamite tonight, and Tony Khan says he may have a last 2021 surprise on the show. Khan posted to Twitter on Wednesday to hype tonight’s show, writing:

”So many great things on #AEWDynamite TONIGHT including @JRsBBQ return, @thunderrosa22 vs @Jade_Cargill TBS Championship semifinal, @KORcombat’s @AEW debut in a huge match, first time for @CMPunk & @AdamColePro in @dailysplace EVER + I may have 1 more surprise up my sleeve in 2021”

