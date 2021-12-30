wrestling / News
Tony Khan Teases One More Possible AEW Surprise In 2021
AEW airs its New Year’s Smash episode of Dynamite tonight, and Tony Khan says he may have a last 2021 surprise on the show. Khan posted to Twitter on Wednesday to hype tonight’s show, writing:
”So many great things on #AEWDynamite TONIGHT including @JRsBBQ return, @thunderrosa22 vs @Jade_Cargill TBS Championship semifinal, @KORcombat’s @AEW debut in a huge match, first time for @CMPunk & @AdamColePro in @dailysplace EVER + I may have 1 more surprise up my sleeve in 2021”
You can check out our live coverage of AEW Dynamite here.
So many great things on #AEWDynamite TONIGHT including @JRsBBQ return, @thunderrosa22 vs @Jade_Cargill TBS Championship semifinal, @KORcombat’s @AEW debut in a huge match, first time for @CMPunk & @AdamColePro in @dailysplace EVER + I may have 1 more surprise up my sleeve in 2021 pic.twitter.com/gDFjU0xwJD
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 29, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Collaborator Jason Baker Talks Unseen Characters From Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse
- AEW Dark and Dark Elevation Taping Results: Former NXT Talent Debuts For AEW (SPOILERS)
- Keith Lee Shoots Down Idea of WWE Return: ‘They’ve Made Enough Money Off Me Since I’ve Been Gone’
- Killer Kross Discusses His WWE Main Roster Run, Finding Out About the Gladiator Mask