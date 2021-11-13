Tony Khan Teases Other Members of NJPW’s Chaos Coming to AEW After Rampage

– At last night’s AEW Rampage, Matt Hardy defeated Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack Match. After the show went off the air, Tony Khan came out and cut a promo, suggesting that Orange Cassidy bring someone else from the NJPW Chaos stable for help. You can view a clip of Khan’s off-air promo that was posted on Twitter below.

Earlier this week, it was noted on commentary that Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends are now members of the Chaos stable. Chaos stable leader Kazuchika Okada was also mentioned by commentary.

Tony Khan noted in his promo, “Might I suggest that maybe next time you bring someone else from Chaos. Next time, if there is a next time. Could be a good idea. Maybe not who you think, but it might be who you think. I just think it’s a good idea.”

Kazuchika Okada and fellow Chaos stablemate Tomohiro Ishii are currently in the United States and set to work tonight’s NJPW Battle in the Valley event in San Jose, California.