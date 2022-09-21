Tony Khan Teases Surprises For AEW Grand Slam Week

F4WOnline reports that during today’s episode of Busted Open Radio, AEW CEO Tony Khan teased surprises for Grand Slam, which includes tonight’s Dynamite and Friday’s Rampage. Both shows will be taped tonight at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Khan said that he may “have a trick up his sleeve” for Dynamite, with surprises for both of this week’s shows. He added that the four hours will be “the closest thing to a PPV on TV we’re going to get.” He noted that tonight’s event will have a lot of value for fans in the area buying tickets, urging them to come out if they’re in New York. This year’s Grand Slam is not sold out, while last year’s was.