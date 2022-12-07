Tony Khan Teases Update on ROH TV Situation This Weekend

– Ahead of this weekend’s ROH Final Battle event, ROH owner and AEW CEO Tony Khan hinted during today’s media conference call that an update on Ring of Honor’s TV situation could be revealed during the event (via Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). Khan announced the acquisition of ROH earlier this year. The deal officially closed in May.

Meanwhile, ROH Final Battle 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, December 10. The event will be held in Arlington, Texas and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.