wrestling / News
Tony Khan Teases Update on ROH TV Situation This Weekend
December 7, 2022 | Posted by
– Ahead of this weekend’s ROH Final Battle event, ROH owner and AEW CEO Tony Khan hinted during today’s media conference call that an update on Ring of Honor’s TV situation could be revealed during the event (via Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). Khan announced the acquisition of ROH earlier this year. The deal officially closed in May.
Meanwhile, ROH Final Battle 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, December 10. The event will be held in Arlington, Texas and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
Tony Khan on the media call happening now hinted he would have news about Ring of Honor's TV situation on Saturday.
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) December 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Colt Cabana Gives Details on AEW Contract, Says Chris Jericho Requested Him For Dynamite Match
- Kenny Omega Responds to Vince Russo Questioning Seth Rollins as a Potential WWE Hall of Famer
- FTR Respond to The Usos Being Named No. 1 Tag Team of 2022 by PWI
- Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, Iron Sheik, More Show Support for Barry Windham