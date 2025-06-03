wrestling / News
Tony Khan Tells Fan Not To Gatekeep AEW
Tony Khan doesn’t want AEW fans to gatekeep the promotion from WWE fans, as he noted on social media. An AEW fan posted to Twitter on Tuesday to spread a bit of tribalism as they noted that WWE fans were asking about AEW and wanting to watch. The person asked if AEW fans should “gatekeep this promotion or [let] them in?”
Khan replied:
“Please gatekeep nothing, sir.
Please welcome these people to AEW with arms wide open.”
