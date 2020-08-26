Tony Khan Thanks Fans for Watching AEW on Saturday, Notes 8 Straight Weeks in Ratings Top 10

– AEW President Tony Khan is one happy man following the news of the ratings and viewership for the special Saturday episode of AEW Dynamite. Due to being preempted by TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs, Dynamite was forced to air at an earlier time on Saturday, August 22. Khan thanked the fans who tuned into last Saturday’s show via Twitter. Saturday’s special episode still made Dynamite rank in the Top 5 ratings for that night.

Additionally, Tony Khan noted that Dynamite has been in the ratings Top 10 for the last eight consecutive weeks, along with hyping tomorrow’s episode of Dynamite. As noted, Dynamite is being preempted by TNT coverage of the NBA playoffs again this week, and the show will be moving to Thursday night. You can read his comments and view his tweet on the subject below:

Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last weekend, you all came through for us again, another Top 5 for our night, + 8 straight weeks in the Top 10! We’re back tomorrow (Thursday 8pm ET) Live with a huge card, then back to Wednesday next week 9/2 before All Out on Sat 9/5!