Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Keeping AEW Dynamite in Top 10 Cable Ratings

August 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tony Khan AEW

Tony Khan took to Twitter to thank fans for this week’s AEW Dynamite ratings. As reported earlier, Dynamite had a 0.32 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 792,000 viewers. It came in at #9 among cable shows in the demo.

Khan posted to his Twitter account:

