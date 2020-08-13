wrestling / News
Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Keeping AEW Dynamite in Top 10 Cable Ratings
Tony Khan took to Twitter to thank fans for this week’s AEW Dynamite ratings. As reported earlier, Dynamite had a 0.32 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 792,000 viewers. It came in at #9 among cable shows in the demo.
Khan posted to his Twitter account:
Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! Thanks to you we’ve been in the Top 10 cable shows for the past 7 Wednesdays! Next week we’re at a special showtime Saturday night August 22 6pm ET after NBA Playoffs with a great card! We’ll be back to every Wednesday soon! pic.twitter.com/Uv0qLnaqqA
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 13, 2020
