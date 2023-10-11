wrestling / News
Various News: Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Watching AEW Dynamite, WOW – Women Of Wrestling Owner On The Talk
– Tony Khan took to social media on Wednesday to thank the fans for tuning into AEW Dynamite. Khan posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to write:
“Thank you all who watched #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday last night!
I thought last night was one of our best shows that we’ve ever done!
The fans in Kansas City were tremendous, the wrestling was great, and last night was the best birthday that I’ve ever had, thanks to all of you!”
– Jeanie Buss, the owner of WOW – Women Of Wrestling (not to mention the LA Lakers), appeared on The Talk and discussed the promotion and more:
