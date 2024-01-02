wrestling / News
Tony Khan Thanks Fans & More On AEW’s Five-Year Anniversary
January 1, 2024
Tony Khan took to social media to comment on AEW’s five-year anniversary. Khan posted to Twitter on Monday to write:
“Happy New Year 2024!
5 years ago today, we launched @AEW 1/1/19!
2023 marked new highs,
our biggest PPV year ever,
world record 81,035 tickets sold #AEWAllIn London,
debuted #AEWCollision + ended the year with a streak of big tv ratings!
Thank you all who made this all possible”
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 2, 2024
