Tony Khan Thanks Fans & More On AEW’s Five-Year Anniversary

January 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tony Khan Image Credit: AEW

Tony Khan took to social media to comment on AEW’s five-year anniversary. Khan posted to Twitter on Monday to write:

“Happy New Year 2024!
5 years ago today, we launched @AEW 1/1/19!
2023 marked new highs,
our biggest PPV year ever,
world record 81,035 tickets sold #AEWAllIn London,
debuted #AEWCollision + ended the year with a streak of big tv ratings!
Thank you all who made this all possible”

