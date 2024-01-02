Tony Khan Thanks Fans & More On AEW’s Five-Year Anniversary

Tony Khan took to social media to comment on AEW’s five-year anniversary. Khan posted to Twitter on Monday to write:

“Happy New Year 2024!

5 years ago today, we launched @AEW 1/1/19!

2023 marked new highs,

our biggest PPV year ever,

world record 81,035 tickets sold #AEWAllIn London,

debuted #AEWCollision + ended the year with a streak of big tv ratings!

Thank you all who made this all possible”