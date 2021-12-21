Tony Khan Thanks Fans for AEW Rampage Ratings, Hypes Dynamite Holiday Bash

– As previously reported, last Friday’s AEW Rampage saw some nice gains in both the key demo ratings and viewership. The show had a 29% increase in the key demo ratings with a 0.23. The show ranked No. 7 in the ratings for cable originals on Friday night. The news had AEW President Tony Khan in a good mood yesterday, and he thanked the fans via Twitter.

Tony Khan wrote on his Twitter account, “Thank you fans who made #AEWRampage a top 10 show on cable (#7) last Friday! In 48 hours, Wednesday 12/22 is the Holiday Bash #AEWDynamite, & we aim to continue a great streak of Dynamite in the top 5. I think it’s one of our best cards ever, don’t miss Holiday Bash on Wednesday!”

Last week’s Rampage also drew 571,000 viewers, and the show had a 14% increase in total viewership. This week’s edition of Rampage will be airing on Christmas night on Saturday rather than its usual Friday night timeslot. The show will be taped tomorrow night following AEW Dynamite’s debut in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum.