Various News: Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Dynamite’s Ratings, Stephanie McMahon Comments On WWE’s Diversity & Inclusion Award
– Tony Khan took to social media to thank fans for putting AEW Dynamite in the top five cable originals for the night. The AEW CEO posted to Twitter on Friday to react to the show coming in at #5 among cable shows for the night, writing:
“Thank you to all of you great wrestling fans who made #AEWDynamite a top 5 show again, it’s amazing for a young company like @AEW to be consistently holding our own straight up vs. NBA & other established franchises & it’s because of you great wrestling fans supporting us on TNT!”
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 26, 2021
– Stephanie McMahon also posted to Twitter, reacting to WWE’s Cynopsis Award for Best Diversity & Inclusion Practices for its women’s affinity group. McMahon wrote:
“Proud to share that @WWE received top honors in 3 categories at @CynopsisMedia’s Best of the Best Awards today including our first-ever award for “Best Diversity and Inclusion Practices” for our new Women’s Affinity Group! @WWENetwork @WWECommunity #cynbest”
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 25, 2021
