AEW News: Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Dynamite’s Success, AEW Unmatched Unboxing

July 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tony Khan AEW

– Tony Khan took to social media to thank fans for their support and making AEW Dynamite a continued success. Khan posted to Twitter to share his appreciation for the recent ratings numbers for Dynamite and the big pre-sale numbers for AEW Rampage:

– Ringside Collectibles released the following video with Dustin Rhodes unboxing his AEW Unmatched figure:

