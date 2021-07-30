AEW News: Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Dynamite’s Success, AEW Unmatched Unboxing

– Tony Khan took to social media to thank fans for their support and making AEW Dynamite a continued success. Khan posted to Twitter to share his appreciation for the recent ratings numbers for Dynamite and the big pre-sale numbers for AEW Rampage:

Thank you to everyone supporting @AEW! For the first time ever, #AEWDynamite has been the #1 show on cable 3 Wednesdays in a row, & I’m so excited about the debut of #AEWRampage on 8/13 + The First Dance 8/20. I haven’t been back to Illinois since Christmas, can’t wait to go home — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 30, 2021

– Ringside Collectibles released the following video with Dustin Rhodes unboxing his AEW Unmatched figure: