wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Dynamite’s Success, AEW Unmatched Unboxing
July 30, 2021 | Posted by
– Tony Khan took to social media to thank fans for their support and making AEW Dynamite a continued success. Khan posted to Twitter to share his appreciation for the recent ratings numbers for Dynamite and the big pre-sale numbers for AEW Rampage:
Thank you to everyone supporting @AEW! For the first time ever, #AEWDynamite has been the #1 show on cable 3 Wednesdays in a row, & I’m so excited about the debut of #AEWRampage on 8/13 + The First Dance 8/20. I haven’t been back to Illinois since Christmas, can’t wait to go home
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 30, 2021
– Ringside Collectibles released the following video with Dustin Rhodes unboxing his AEW Unmatched figure: