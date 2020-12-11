wrestling / News
Tony Khan Thanks Fans For AEW’s Ratings Success
It’s AEW Dynamite rating day, so Tony Khan of course chimed in with a reaction to their latest success. As previously reported, Wednesday’s episode drew a 0.45 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 995,000 viewers, marking the best demo rating of the year and their best overall audience not including the September 9th episode when they were unopposed by NXT.
Khan wrote:
“Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! It was our biggest audience of 2020 + one of the biggest numbers we’ve ever done since our debut! The balance of power in wrestling has shifted towards you great fans who have started a Revolution! See you Live on Wednesday!”
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 10, 2020
