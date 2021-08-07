Tony Khan Thanks Fans for Supporting AEW

– AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter yesterday, thanking fans for their support for this week’s AEW Dynamite Homecoming show on TNT. As noted, Wednesday’s episode drew 1.102 million viewers and a 0.46 key demo rating. That’s the third highest key demo rating in AEW Dynamite’s history. It was also the sixth highest viewing audience for the show.

Additionally, Tony Khan hyped up the upcoming debut of AEW Rampage, which is slated for August 13 on TNT. He tweeted, “Thank you everyone who supports #AEW! We’ve had incredible support every Wednesday night for #AEWDynamite, & thanks to your continuing support for Dynamite on @tntdrama, we’re launching #AEWRampage exactly 7 days from now, next Friday, 8/13 (Friday the 13th), see you in 1 week!”

