Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Watching Dynamite, Teases ‘Many’ Injured Wrestlers Returning

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan thanked the fans for watching last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and hinted at several injured stars coming back soon.

He wrote: “Thank you all who watched #AEWDynamite last night! I appreciate you wrestlers/staff/fans, & excited for *many* injured stars returning as we approach #RoadRager + #ForbiddenDoor! Thank you KC fans, I thought it was a great night, excited for #AEWRampage Tomorrow @ 10pm ET/9pm CT!”

AEW wrestlers who have been out of action due to injury include Bryan Danielson, Sting, Orange Cassidy, Kip Sabian and more.