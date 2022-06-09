wrestling / News
Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Watching Dynamite, Teases ‘Many’ Injured Wrestlers Returning
In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan thanked the fans for watching last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and hinted at several injured stars coming back soon.
He wrote: “Thank you all who watched #AEWDynamite last night! I appreciate you wrestlers/staff/fans, & excited for *many* injured stars returning as we approach #RoadRager + #ForbiddenDoor! Thank you KC fans, I thought it was a great night, excited for #AEWRampage Tomorrow @ 10pm ET/9pm CT!”
AEW wrestlers who have been out of action due to injury include Bryan Danielson, Sting, Orange Cassidy, Kip Sabian and more.
