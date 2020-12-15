wrestling / News
Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Last Week’s Dynamite Success, Hypes This Week’s Show
Tony Khan is appreciative of the fans who helped make last week’s Dynamite a success, and is looking ahead to this week’s show. As reported, last week’s Dynamite did a 0.45 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic which was their highest-rated show of 2020. Khan posted to Twitter to thank fans and hype up this week’s card, posting:
“Thank you to everyone supporting #AEWDynamite in 2020! We did our biggest rating of the year last week & we’re back Live tomorrow night with a huge show, #AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela in a No DQ title eliminator, @Sting will be here & a card full of big matches!”
Thank you to everyone supporting #AEWDynamite in 2020! We did our biggest rating of the year last week & we’re back Live tomorrow night with a huge show, #AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela in a No DQ title eliminator, @Sting will be here & a card full of big matches! pic.twitter.com/CyTknCU8bc
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Holiday Broadcasting Plans for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT
- Don Callis On His History With Kenny Omega, Omega Showing a New Side Since Their Alliance
- Ethan Page On Managing to Lose 50 Pounds During the Pandemic, Being an Inspiration To Others
- Paul Heyman On Working With CM Punk, Being Pitched the Idea By Vince McMahon, His and Punk’s Reaction