Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Last Week’s Dynamite Success, Hypes This Week’s Show

Tony Khan is appreciative of the fans who helped make last week’s Dynamite a success, and is looking ahead to this week’s show. As reported, last week’s Dynamite did a 0.45 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic which was their highest-rated show of 2020. Khan posted to Twitter to thank fans and hype up this week’s card, posting:

“Thank you to everyone supporting #AEWDynamite in 2020! We did our biggest rating of the year last week & we’re back Live tomorrow night with a huge show, #AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela in a No DQ title eliminator, @Sting will be here & a card full of big matches!”