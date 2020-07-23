Tony Khan Thanks Fans For AEW Ratings Bump, Announces 12-Match AEW Dark Card

Tony Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank fans for the AEW Dynamite’s ratings bump and announced a 12-match card for next week’s AEW Dark. Khan posted to Twitter after the Nielsen ratings came out, with Dynamite getting a 10% jump in the demo rating to a 0.32.

Khan thanked fans and announced a massive card for next week’s Dark, as you can see below:

* Penelope Ford vs. Kenzie Paige

* Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) vs. Captain Shawn Dean and Will Hobbs

* Wardlow vs. Aaron Solow

* Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. Pineapple Pete and Michael Nakazawa

* Sammy Guevara vs. Fuego del Sol

* Scorpio Sky vs. Corey Hollis

* Abadon vs. Skyler Moore

* Lance Archer vs. Frankie Thomas

* Orange Cassidy vs. Serpentico

* FTR vs. Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler

* Best Friends vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order

* SCU vs. Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz

Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! It was a great show & I’m thankful for our great audience too! It was our 4th straight week in the top 7 cable shows 18-49, + back-to-back weeks in the top 5, meaning my parents are drinkin’ A Lil’ Bit of The Bubbly tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 23, 2020