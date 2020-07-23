wrestling / News

Tony Khan Thanks Fans For AEW Ratings Bump, Announces 12-Match AEW Dark Card

July 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tony Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank fans for the AEW Dynamite’s ratings bump and announced a 12-match card for next week’s AEW Dark. Khan posted to Twitter after the Nielsen ratings came out, with Dynamite getting a 10% jump in the demo rating to a 0.32.

Khan thanked fans and announced a massive card for next week’s Dark, as you can see below:

* Penelope Ford vs. Kenzie Paige
* Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) vs. Captain Shawn Dean and Will Hobbs
* Wardlow vs. Aaron Solow
* Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. Pineapple Pete and Michael Nakazawa
* Sammy Guevara vs. Fuego del Sol
* Scorpio Sky vs. Corey Hollis
* Abadon vs. Skyler Moore
* Lance Archer vs. Frankie Thomas
* Orange Cassidy vs. Serpentico
* FTR vs. Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler
* Best Friends vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order
* SCU vs. Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz

