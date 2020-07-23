wrestling / News
Tony Khan Thanks Fans For AEW Ratings Bump, Announces 12-Match AEW Dark Card
Tony Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank fans for the AEW Dynamite’s ratings bump and announced a 12-match card for next week’s AEW Dark. Khan posted to Twitter after the Nielsen ratings came out, with Dynamite getting a 10% jump in the demo rating to a 0.32.
Khan thanked fans and announced a massive card for next week’s Dark, as you can see below:
* Penelope Ford vs. Kenzie Paige
* Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) vs. Captain Shawn Dean and Will Hobbs
* Wardlow vs. Aaron Solow
* Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. Pineapple Pete and Michael Nakazawa
* Sammy Guevara vs. Fuego del Sol
* Scorpio Sky vs. Corey Hollis
* Abadon vs. Skyler Moore
* Lance Archer vs. Frankie Thomas
* Orange Cassidy vs. Serpentico
* FTR vs. Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler
* Best Friends vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order
* SCU vs. Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz
Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! It was a great show & I’m thankful for our great audience too! It was our 4th straight week in the top 7 cable shows 18-49, + back-to-back weeks in the top 5, meaning my parents are drinkin’ A Lil’ Bit of The Bubbly tonight!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 23, 2020
To thank the #AEW fans for the great recent support, in addition to one of our biggest Dynamite cards set for next week, we’ll also be giving you the biggest card in #AEWDark history 100% free for everyone on YouTube.
I’ll post the lineup soon. Thank you all for supporting AEW!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 23, 2020
–@thePenelopeFord (with @TheKipSabian) v. Kenzie Paige
-Dark Order (Evil Uno/Stu Grayson) v. Captain Shawn Dean/Will Hobbs
-Joey Janela/@SonnyKissXO v. Pineapple Pete/@MichaelNakazawa
It’s a 12 match Dark free for everyone thanks to all #AEW fans! pic.twitter.com/IMn1hqyaEc
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 23, 2020
