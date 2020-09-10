Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Ratings For This Week’s Dynamite

Tony Khan is ecstatic over the ratings for Dynamite once again, and posted to Twitter to thank fans and hype next week. As reported earlier, Dynamite scored a 0.37 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.016 million viewers, with the demo rating being the best since January 15th. Khan posted to Twitter to thank the fans for tuning in, as you can see below:

“Thank you very much to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night and made it our biggest overall audience of 2020, over 1 million total viewers, and one of our biggest numbers in the demo this year as well! We’re back on TNT with another huge card next week, please join us!”