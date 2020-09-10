wrestling / News
Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Ratings For This Week’s Dynamite
Tony Khan is ecstatic over the ratings for Dynamite once again, and posted to Twitter to thank fans and hype next week. As reported earlier, Dynamite scored a 0.37 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.016 million viewers, with the demo rating being the best since January 15th. Khan posted to Twitter to thank the fans for tuning in, as you can see below:
“Thank you very much to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night and made it our biggest overall audience of 2020, over 1 million total viewers, and one of our biggest numbers in the demo this year as well! We’re back on TNT with another huge card next week, please join us!”
Thank you very much to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night and made it our biggest overall audience of 2020, over 1 million total viewers, and one of our biggest numbers in the demo this year as well! We’re back on TNT with another huge card next week, please join us! pic.twitter.com/3N8qEagryH
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 10, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Gerald Brisco Released By WWE, More Financial Cutbacks Expected
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Mankind Beating The Rock For The WWE Title On RAW, WCW Giving Away The Finish
- Eric Bischoff On Jesse Ventura’s Hatred Of Hulk Hogan, Having To Fire Ventura In WCW, What He Respects About Him
- Rob Van Dam Says Vince McMahon ‘Couldn’t Have Been Cooler’ About Marijuana Arrest From 2006