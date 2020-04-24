Tony Khan Thanks Jaguar Fans & Staff Ahead of NFL Draft

Tony Khan’s interest isn’t just in AEW; he also has duties with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and commented on the NFL Draft that kicked off tonight. Khan, who is a co-owner and the Executive Vice President of Football Administration & Technology for the Jaguars which his father Shad Khan bought in 2011, posted to Twitter noting that he and his father are at home working during the draft.

Khan also took time to express his appreciate to the team’s fans and employees, writing, “Thank you Jaguars fans & staff & everyone supporting the team for tonight’s NFL Draft! We’ve spent many months preparing & I hope we have a great draft for you all. I’m working at home with my Dad, we’ve both been in isolation & hadn’t seen each other for weeks, it’s been nice!”

The draft runs from tonight to Saturday.