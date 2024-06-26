– During a recent interview with Stillman & Company, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed how live sports is one of the most lucrative realms for television viewing via broadcast network, cable, and streaming services. He also addressed AEW’s upcoming broadcast rights renewal. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On revenue from live sports programming: “Live sports is the best way to draw a consistent audience for the top networks, cable channels, and streaming services. It’s really at a point where every major player in content is making moves in sports. That includes pro wrestling. Media rights for wrestling companies have been tremendous, and AEW is at the forefront.”

Tony Khan on AEW’s upcoming media rights renewal: “We have a big opportunity with AEW, going into our media rights renewal. The NBA is going to get a huge deal, draw huge revenues, get a big contract. That’s been happening in the industry. Top sports leagues like the NFL, the NBA, and now AEW are looking to draw big dollars for the content and rights fees. There is more ways to watch the content, but one thing that consistently brings big audiences, no matter how much viewership has changed and the platform has changed, is live sports.”

On how the NFL continues to grow in the media space: “The one league that continues to grow and is at the very top and continues to find new ways to innovate at the forefront of media is the NFL. It’s the biggest sporting league in the world and continues to grow the pie, the revenues, and the audience. I think the NFL has it figured out better than anybody. Definitely, all the big sports leagues, including the NBA, and AEW are poised for big media rights renewals in the coming year.”

As previously reported, AEW is still in its exclusive negotiating window with Warner Bros. Discovery, which runs through July.