Tony Khan Thinks Dante Martin Is a ‘TV Breakthrough Star Waiting to Happen’

– Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio this week, and he discussed the progress of Dante Martin and the young talent in AEW that he’s excited about. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

“At every level of the card, they’re young wrestlers I’m excited about in their development. Dante Martin, at 20 years old, has come in and become to me, a TV breakthrough star waiting to happen, right? I mean, we’re just seeing a wrestler get better in front of our very eyes every week. I know he’s getting close to that big breakthrough win on Dynamite. He had a great tag match this week with Matt Sydal teaming against FTR. He’s had some really tremendous showings lately. [Dante had a] great match with Will Hobbs a few weeks ago. I just think Dante is pretty close to a breakthrough himself. There’s a lot of young stars on this roster, and I have some stuff up my sleeve coming soon, too. Something we’re always keeping an eye on is trying to find young stars for the future and I think we have a great young roster.”