Tony Khan Thinks Double or Nothing Will Be AEW’s Biggest PPV Ever

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), AEW CEO Tony Khan hyped up the Double or Nothing PPV, stating that it will be the biggest PPV in AEW history. Here are highlights:

On AEW’s week in Las Vegas: “It’s going to be a great show. Wednesday night, again, three years of AEW, leading up to what I think is going to be one of the biggest nights, if not the biggest night, in the history of the company – Double or Nothing 2022. Just such an amazing line-up on this show. So many big matches to look forward too. I’m really so excited.”

On the Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz: “[I’m] also really looking forward to anarchy in the arena, which now will be a wild scene, ten-man Tornado Tag Match. It should be absolutely nuts. And Stadium Stampede we had for a few years. Absolutely great action taking place, but now that we’re back in an arena, full capacity, great fans in Las Vegas. I think it’s very fitting what Moxley said, you know, Stadium Stampede isn’t the right thing to do with all these fans. We’re in this arena, we’ve got a record gate, and these guys are just going to tee off on each other next week.”