Tony Khan Thinks Mercedes Mone Is Perfect To Be The Face Of AEW

Mercedes Mone made her AEW debut at AEW Dynamite Big Business last week.

AEW President Tony Khan discussed the fit of having Mone in his promotion while appearing on NBC Boston (per Fightful).

“Mercedes is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. She is going to help bring in new audiences from all over the world. Not only is she going to come in as one of the faces of AEW, one of the top stars, but she’s also one of the best wrestlers, one of the most charismatic people, somebody who loves wrestling. Mercedes is not only someone who loves the wrestling business, loves getting in the ring and wrestling, but loves the fans. That’s what we’re all about in AEW and that’s why Mercedes is perfect to be the face of AEW,” he said.