– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan spoke to Brandon Walker for Barstool Rasslin’ ahead of AEW Full Gear 2022. Khan discussed MJF potentially becoming AEW World Champion and more. Below are some highlights:

Tony Khan on Full Gear: “Well, we’ll have to see what’s going to happen in the main event of AEW Full when it’s Jon Moxley versus MJF. On one hand, you’ve got a generational talent, and Maxwell Jacob Friedman is the name of that generational talent, but on the other hand, you have Jon Moxley, the dominant world champion, the ultimate mountain. So, it’s a real question of what’s going to happen here, but it’s also one of the biggest matchups you can have, two of the biggest stars in pro wrestling. And it’s something that I’m really looking forward to, not only as a great main event, but also something that I think for fans around the world, two of the biggest stars colliding. And the theme of this show, you see stars that really came into AEW with a huge reputation, people who have come into AEW and enhanced AEW. Free agent signings that have really added it versus people that really got their national stardom and got the platform and rose to prominence on AEW TV. And top to bottom, there’s so many matches on this card. 10 matches on the pay-per-view card itself, which is this Saturday night, and the main event, which is one of the biggest matches in all the world of pro wrestling. And it raises a lot of questions. And the main event is the World Champion Jon Moxley versus MJF.”

Tony Khan on if he’s prepared for AEW to be led by MJF: “You asked me about Maxwell Jacob Friedman. He got to this position in pretty questionable circumstances, but he has certainly captured the interest of fans all over the world, and in Newark, it’s going to be very interesting and the person he’s facing is the most dominant wrestler in AEW history, the only three-time world champion, somebody who has reigned on top throughout this year and is continuing to dominate every week on TV. And it’s a collision, and it’s really been a collision course I think since we were last up here for AEW Grand Slam here in New York City. We’re going to be over in Newark Saturday night for the show.”

On MJF becoming AEW’s World Champion: “I think whoever wins the match will be a great champion. It’s two great wrestlers, and whatever you think of MJF, certainly fans around the world respect him, and definitely, fans all over the world respect Jon Moxley. And that’s why this is a great championship match. And we’ll have to see what happens when the world title’s on the line this Saturday night on pay-per-view.”

At last weekend’s AEW Full Gear event, MJF defeated Jon Moxley in the main event to become the AEW World Champion.

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Barstool Rasslin’ with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.