Tony Khan Thinks Recent AEW Talent Meeting Went Very Well, Addresses What Was Reported on It

– During today’s AEW media call for All Out, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed the backstage talent meeting that was recently held last month. Khan said some of what’s been reported about the meeting, but some details were also wildly inaccurate. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on what came out in the media regarding the talent meeting: “There was a meeting. We went over a lot of different things. There were dozens of points that came up, I think it was just a lot of housekeeping, honestly, and we hadn’t sat down together. We used to do this on a pretty regular basis at Daily’s Place and it’s not something we had done in a while. A variety of things came up and it’s stuff that would be good to stay behind closed doors. Some of it did stay behind closed doors, amazingly, but a lot of it came out. Some of the things I saw reported in the meeting were pretty accurate, some of the things were wildly inaccurate. It definitely, across the spectrum of reports, I saw some stuff that I was like, ‘Wow, that’s like being a fly on the wall’ and other stuff where it was, ‘Okay, that never happened.’ That’s pretty much a day in wrestling journalism. I thought it was good for us all to get together and talk about a number of things.”

Khan on why thinks the meeting was a positive move: “There was one issue, that had come up, that people have seen stuff written about and I don’t really want to get into it, but if someone asked me, I guess I would get into it a little more, but there were issues the talent had come to us about and said, ‘I think you should probably know about.’ Based on the talent coming to us and telling us that and giving us their feedback and telling us stuff that happened with them, to them, both in the company and things happening outside the company, from other companies even, based on what the talent was saying to us, we thought it was good to have a meeting with everybody. I thought the meeting went really well, certainly this week was really a positive week of television and good energy going into the pay-per-view.”

AEW All Out 2022 is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4. The event is being held at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.