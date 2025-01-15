– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed AEW programming streaming on the Max platform, calling it “fantastic” and “a technical achievement.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on the results of AEW streaming on Max: “It’s been so great, it’s been fantastic. It’s been a technical achievement, and it’s been really fantastic quality. The show looks so great on Max, and the results have been fantastic. The fans love it. We’re still getting a great audience on TBS every week.”

On how fans can watch the shows both ways: “You can watch the show both ways. We’re on TBS live every Wednesday night and streaming on Max. Then on Saturdays, we do TNT still every Saturday in primetime, and we also have the streaming component on Max. The shows look fantastic. It’s just been really great. It was an undertaking technically, but it’s definitely been worth it.”

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage is being held at the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on TBS and simulcast on Max starting at 8:00 pm EST.