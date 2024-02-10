Tony Khan Thinks WWE’s Netflix Deal Is ‘Great for Everybody’

– During a recent interview with Payne & Pendergast, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was asked about WWE securing a streaming broadcast deal with Netflix for Monday Night Raw and if that helps lift up the world of wrestling. Khan also discussed AEW’s own upcoming media rights negotiations. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on WWE’s Netflix deal helping the wrestling industry: “Absolutely. We’re excited to get big media rights renewals in the wrestling business. That’s great to see for everybody. We’re in a big contract year, too, and I think AEW is going to get big media rights.”

On AEW’s broadcast partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery: “Right now, we have a great partnership on TBS and TNT that I want to continue for a long time. We’ve been on since 2019, it’s five years now we’re going on TBS and TNT, and it’s been great and I want to keep it going because there is a great tradition of wrestling on those channels.”