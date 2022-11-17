Tony Khan On Thunder Rosa’s Title Status: ‘Eventually You Have to Crown a Lineal Champion’

Tony Khan has considered the possibility that he may have to strip Thunder Rosa of the AEW Women’s World Championship due to her injury status. On the AEW Full Gear media call on Thursday, Khan was asked about Rosa’s status, the fact that she’s said she may not be ready to return until 2023 and if he’s considered crowning a lineal champion in her absence. Khan acknowledged that’s a possibility and said that he’s still “weighing the pros and cons” of such a decision; he said that he wants to give her the chance to come back and defend the title but that eventually they will need to crown a lineal champion.

“Yes, it’s something we have considered,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “And it’s something to consider. I’m still weighing the pros and cons. Thunder Rosa’s a great wrestler, and it’s unfortunate that she’s injured. And it’s kept her out a long time, but t’s not an easy situation. And I try to take everything on a case-by-case basis, and am trying to give Thunder Rosa every opportunity to come back and defend the championship. But eventually, you would have to crown a lineal champion, to your point.”

Toni Storm is set to defend the interim AEW Women’s World Championship against Jamie Hayter at Full Gear this weekend.