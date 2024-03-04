wrestling / News

Tony Khan, TNA, AEW Pay Tribute to Sting After AEW Revolution

March 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Sting 2-28-24 Image Credit: AEW

Tony Khan, TNA and more paid tribute to Sting following his final match at AEW Revolution. Sting worked his retirement match at Sunday’s PPV and you can see reactions from Khan, TNA, AEW, Ethan Page and many more below:

