Tony Khan, TNA, AEW Pay Tribute to Sting After AEW Revolution

Tony Khan, TNA and more paid tribute to Sting following his final match at AEW Revolution. Sting worked his retirement match at Sunday’s PPV and you can see reactions from Khan, TNA, AEW, Ethan Page and many more below:

Thank you all who watched #AEWRevolution tonight! I thought that it was the best AEW ppv ever, and I thought that

The Final Showtime@Sting/@DarbyAllin vs @youngbucks for the @AEW World Tag Team Title tonight in Sting's Last Match Ever delivered in every way! Thank you Sting! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 4, 2024

Many claim to be an icon, only one is The Icon. #ThankYouSting @Sting pic.twitter.com/792OpJj63c — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 4, 2024

Thank you Sting. My love of this sport started with you. Your support and confidence in me has meant the world. There’s a saying you should never meet your heroes, but I’m so glad you proved that to be false. You’re the fucking man. Thank you for everything. ✂️🦂… pic.twitter.com/1klkfG43fI — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) March 4, 2024

Growing up @Sting was my favorite wrestler in WCW. To be able to be a part of his last match, is a night I’ll never forget. Thank you Sting for all that you’ve given this business and done for @AEW You are the reason so many of us love this business! #AEWRevolution #ThankYouSting pic.twitter.com/NgXEi6P7eO — Alex Abrahantes (@ontheairalex) March 4, 2024

Thank You Sting 🦂 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lt7XvgkUGl — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) March 4, 2024

Congratulations to @Sting on his exemplary ring career. He wrestles his final match tonight at #AEWRevolution. I could not have anticipated the "This Is Sting" intro I created 34 years ago would have lasted to his retirement match. Well done, Stinger! pic.twitter.com/ffl9lF90t3 — Gary Michael Cappetta (@GaryCappetta) March 4, 2024

Thank you @Sting.

Great memories. — Konosuke Takeshita (@Takesoup) March 4, 2024

Congratulations to @Sting on a long and decorated career! 👍 I guess I can look past this incident 😆#StingsLastMatch #AEW pic.twitter.com/6UE0cMQ6Fc — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) March 4, 2024

THIS. IS. STING!

Thank You, for all the memories, all the matches, all the moments. Thank you for laying the path for all of us who love the business as much as you do.

THANK YOU STING! pic.twitter.com/15emexpctk — Referee Brandon Tolle (@RefBrandonTolle) March 4, 2024

🦂 @Sting, you're a wonderful man and a true icon. I hope tonight is everything you hope for. Congratulations on an incredible career, and thank you for having faith in me. Tear it up tonight! #ThankYouSting pic.twitter.com/3lb1wp5AXH — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) March 4, 2024

Sting’s final match was tremendous. Everyone involved killed it. Thank you @AEW for putting "The Icon" @Sting in a position to succeed in going out on his own terms. Wrestling fans will love & appreciate it. #AEWRevolution — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 4, 2024