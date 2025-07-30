Tony Khan Says TNT and TBS Have Always Supported AEW’s Use of Blood and Violence

In an interview with Q101 (via Fightful), AEW President Tony Khan said that TBS and TNT, which host AEW’s various programs, have always supported the company’s more extreme fights. AEW has been criticized for it’s use of blood and violence over the years.

Khan said: “No, everybody has been really supportive. As long as we keep having great shows and keep delivering great shows for the fans, I think everybody is really happy. No, I’ve never had any questions about that, especially on pay-per-view, there is never any kind of restriction for anything like that. On TV, the network has always been supportive of having hard-hitting action and these really brutal fights. It’s a big part of what AEW is; great matches and wrestlers beating the hell out of each other. That’s a big part of AEW and TBS and TNT have always supported it. Certainly, on pay-per-view, you know that’s what we’re going to deliver.“