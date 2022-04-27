Tony Khan To Give Speech About Revolutionizing Wrestling At Conference

AEW CEO Tony Khan is set to be a guest speaker at the Collision Conference in June, where he’ll talk about the success of AEW.

The preview reads: The professional wrestling industry has undergone many changes over the years, but how can new technology deliver the industry’s most creative period since its heyday in the 1990s? All Elite Wrestling’s CEO, general manager and head of creative, Tony Khan, explains how AEW is revolutionizing the wrestling game.

Khan will speak on June 21 from 10:30 to 10:50. The conference runs June 20-23 at the Enercare Center in Toronto.