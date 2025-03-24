Tony Khan On How Toni Storm Got Cast in Queen of the Ring

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Wrestling Inc), AEW President Tony Khan spoke about getting Toni Storm cast in the Mildred Burke biopic Queen of the Ring. Storm plays Clara Mortensen in the film.

Khan said: “I talked to Ash at the beginning when he was working on this movie. He asked me about casting Toni Storm. Toni Storm is the greatest actress in Hollywood, so I was very supportive of it. We have other people in AEW involved in the project, but Toni Storm is the AEW Women’s World Champion, first and foremost. She’s the person I think of when I think of Hollywood and when I think of pro wrestling and they fit like a glove. I talked to Ash for about an hour on the phone when he was first working on the movie before he cast Toni in the movie. He reached out to me about it and I worked around the schedule. Toni needed to take a little time off for filming. This was a long time ago and it all worked out just absolutely fantastic.“