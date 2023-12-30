Tony Khan Praises Toni Storm’s Current Run, Compares Riho’s Storyline To Kill Bill

Toni Storm will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Riho at Worlds End, and Tony Khan had a lot of good things to say about both women ahead of the PPV. Khan spoke on the media call this week promoting the PPV about Storm’s performance in her “Timeless” character, Riho’s revenge mission against The Outcasts and more. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Storm’s current character: “Right before I first started talking to Mariah — and it took a long time to get her visa done — so this is many, many months ago. I first went to Toni Storm and talked to her about changing character and watching some films from the ’50s, and she sunk her teeth into it more than anybody’s ever sunk their teeth in something… She has taken the ball and run with it unlike anyone I’ve ever seen, and ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm has been amazing.”

On Riho challenging Storm at Worlds End: “I think somebody that can go out there and, from the very first Dynamite, not only have great matches, but we’ve also seen somebody that delivers ratings, is Riho.”

On Riho’s storyline of vengeance against The Outcasts: “I joke to all the women: you know, this really reminds me [of] Kill Bill. ‘Cause, you know, they all put this woman down, and she’s come back for revenge, and this group — they don’t even like each other, the individual people, anymore. [The Outcasts] all have that in common, that Riho’s coming for all of them.”