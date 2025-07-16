Tony Khan Says Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone Are the Top Two Women in Wrestling

In an interview with 103.5 KISS FM, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about this past weekend’s All In event and called Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone the top two women’s wrestlers in the world. The two faced each other at the Texas event, with AEW Women’s World Champion Storm winning. Here are highlights:

On the succcess of All In: “It was the best show we’ve ever done. AEW All In Texas. You can see it still. You could order it on Amazon Prime. It’s the biggest pay-per-view we’ve ever had on Amazon Prime and one of our biggest pay-per-view shows ever, one of our biggest crowds ever. The biggest crowd AEW’s ever had on this continent, in North America, ever, and it was just a great experience.”

On Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone: “We have a great Women’s World Champion, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm. She’s one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet. She defeated another one of the best wrestlers, Mercedes Moné, the TBS Champion, in a world title fight. She’s got a lot of belts — Mercedes Moné — but she didn’t win the one she was out to win. The most important one in the world, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm’s AEW World Championship. So, they are two GOATS but there could only be one at All In Texas and on that day, it was ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm that defeated the TBS Champion. They’re the top two women in the world of wrestling in my opinion. They still are and I would love to see a rematch at some point because that was an absolute, in my opinion, five-star classic. It’s one of my favorite matches ever also.”

On Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page: “It was one of my favorite matches of all time. Hangman versus Mox, Texas Deathmatch — in Texas, yes (he laughed) … Their previous one was in California. So you’re absolutely right about that. They had a classic. One of the great Texas Deathmatches was in California at Revolution 2023. This was the rematch, the sequel, even better than the original. What a fantastic, fantastic match, and what a fantastic rivalry, Jon Moxley versus Hangman Page and such a great culmination of so many attempts of all the great fan favorites that have tried to take the championship from Jon Moxley and get it out of the briefcase and Hangman Page is the man who stands tall atop AEW…”