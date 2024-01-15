Tony Khan Says Toni Storm Has Become One Of His All-Time Favorite Wrestlers

Tony Khan has given Toni Storm some heavy praise, noting that the AEW Women’s World Champion is one of his all-time favorite wrestlers. Khan spoke with Going Ringside recently and noted that Storm has risen to become one of his favorites.

“‘Timeless’ Toni Storm is really an amazing character,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “She’s unpredictable. She’s become one of the all-time personal favorites for me in terms of a pro wrestler and in terms of a character.”

He added, “What a great star ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm is, who is effectively a silent film star from maybe the 1930s as opposed to now. Really throwing back to nearly a hundred years ago a different era. Her character is inspired by some of the real starlets and people who played even these really iconic, and in some cases, even aging movie stars like Gloria Swanson in ‘Sunset Boulevard’ or Bette Davis in ‘All About Eve’. And these are the roles that really embody ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm but so much more.”

Storm won the AEW Women’s World Championship from Hikaru Shida at AEW Full Gear in November.