Tony Khan Says Tonight Marks A ‘New Era’ For AEW

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the changes coming to AEW Dynamite and said tonight is the start of a ‘new era’ for the company. EVP and Head of Global Production Michael Mansury also commented. In addition to the returning tunnels, the new set will include two LED components as well as an LED board on the stage. Here are highlights:

Khan on a new era for AEW: “Tonight is the perfect time, especially coming off an amazing AEW Revolution. In many ways, it was the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new one. Sting ended his phenomenal three-year run in AEW and the most iconic career in wrestling, going out on the highest of notes as an undefeated AEW tag team champion. So tonight is the start of a new era, and people are going to be very excited when they see this new set on Dynamite.”

Mansury on the changes: “When I joined AEW in November of ’22, there was already a change in the works coming for Dynamite. That started in January of this year with a brand-new set and brand-new graphics package, and the reception was pretty mixed to it. But something was missing. The company has a very rich history despite being a five-year-old brand, and Tony has a wonderful sense of history. We did a throwback episode of Dynamite for Dynamite 200, and the reception was pretty big. Tony really listens to our fan base, and there was a call to go back to the roots of AEW.”

Mansury on working with Warner Bros. Discovery: “We have a phenomenal partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, and this is a result of both sides coming together to create the final product. We also have a phenomenal post-production team, with so many great, creative people. Plus, our fans are very passionate. We listen. We’ve heard the calls for the old-school AEW vibes. We believe we’re delivering the next evolution of AEW with a tap of the cap to what got us here. I hope this is a look and feel our fan base is going to appreciate.”

It was also noted by Khan that Will Ospreay has been cleared to wrestle tonight after his match at Revolution.